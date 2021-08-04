Lawrence Mark Teplitz, 69, of Larchwood Village. Beloved husband of Deborah Teplitz; loving father of Joshua Teplitz and Adam Teplitz; dear brother of Joel Teplitz.
Whether you were a stranger on the street, a celebrity stopping into Golland Shoes, or a close childhood friend, Lawrence had an incredible ability to make you feel welcomed. His essence was warm and inviting, and even on HIS worst days, he would find a way to contribute to YOUR best days. Larry’s knack for creating engaging conversation and entertaining his friends and family with whimsical stories is something that will never be forgotten. The lessons and confidence he has instilled his sons and the love and loyalty he has given to his wife will live on forever through future generations.
Lawrence was a graduate of Grand River Academy and attended and studied at Ohio University. He worked as a physical education teacher and at American Greetings before joining Golland Shoes for a 30-year career as general manager and marketing director. Lawrence enjoyed baseball, fantasy league baseball, classical and rock music, playing mini golf with his family, holding philosophical conversations with anyone he could engage, bowling, movies and dining out.
Funeral services were held July 26 with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery.