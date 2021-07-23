Lawrence M. Teplitz, beloved husband of Deborah (nee Silver). Loving father of Adam Teplitz and Joshua Teplitz. Dear brother of Joel Teplitz. Cherished son of the late Maxine and Saul Teplitz.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. July 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 1:30 p.m. by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary for Lawrence M. Teplitz, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.