Shirley Thal, 94, passed away March 19, 2020, in Cleveland.
Born in Cleveland to Samuel and Anna Thal on Jan. 28, 1926,
Shirley was an art dealer and artist. She was a beautiful, talented and creative woman who dedicated much of her life to her love of the arts and beloved dogs. A friend of Leo Castelli, Shirley made a solid reputation for herself among Cleveland art collectors always discovering new talent. Even into her 90s, people would compliment her style whether on her clothes, hair or her funky glasses.
Shirley was involved in the 1934 Great Lakes Exposition as an extra, alongside her older sister, Joan, who played Susan B. Anthony.
Shirley was the youngest of six children of Anna and Samuel Thal and was the last remaining at her death. She is survived by her children, Mark and Maryanne; and grandchildren, Rebecca and Lauren. She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Anna Thal; and siblings, Joseph, Phil, Manya, Joan and Eileen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association at 440-399-7096; the Animal Protective League; and the ASPCA.