Cynthia Gail Titus (nee Moss) passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Cindy was born in Cleveland and graduated from Shaker Heights High School. She worked as a social worker and got her degree as an elementary school teacher. She enjoyed helping people.
She was a grateful member of Al-Anon Family Groups, Akron Woman’s City Club, Fairlawn City Woman’s Club and Akron General Wellness Center.
Cindy will be remembered for her kindness and joy to others and being the most Jewish Catholic you have ever met, and for being a free spirit.
Preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Betty Moss; and husband, Robert Titus of Yankton, S.D.
She is survived by her daughter, Nikki Titus Merrit; grandson, Morgan; brother, Robert Moss (Dede) of Key Biscayne, Fla.; nephews, Steve Moss (Laura) of Beachwood, Jimmy Moss (Peter) of Los Angeles, David Moss of Miami and her extended Al-Anon family and friends.
Special thank you to Deb Schaffer and the staff at Akron City Hospital Palliative Care.
Condolences were Jan. 12 at the Akron Woman’s City Club.