Allen “Al” I. Tolchinsky, 75, of Burton, died Dec. 12, 2022, at UH Geauga Medical Center in Claridon Township.
Born Oct. 10, 1947, in Cleveland, to Sanford and Fay (nee Klein) Tolchinsky. Al was a beloved Industrial Arts Teacher for 30 years, serving Crestwood, Berkshire, Newbury, Lakewood and retired from Madison School Districts.
He was known as “Coach T” by all who knew and loved him. Al was a wrestling coach and referee for 35 years, serving on the Berkshire Local School Board and Burton Zoning Board of Appeals. He was inducted into the Euclid Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and was a member of the Greater Cleveland Wrestling Coaches Association.
Al enjoyed classic cars, woodworking, and metal work. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Dawn (nee Jackson) Tolchinsky of Burton; children, Robyn (Rich) Vandevander of Newbury and Josh (Holly Huffman) Tolchinsky of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Rachel Jaffe of Beachwood, Zack Vandevander of Newbury, and Lillian and Evelyn Tolchinsky of Cincinnati. He also leaves his siblings, Paul (Kathy) Tolchinsky of Scottsdale, Ariz., Barbara Tolchinsky of Mayfield Heights, Penny (Barry) Knelman of Irvine, Calif., Sherry Noll of Chagrin Falls, Betsy (Bill) Cusack of West Chester, Ohio, and brother-in-law, Murray Kempe of Lisle, Ill. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Cookie.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at Temple Israel Ner Tamid, 1732 Lander Road in Mayfield Heights. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends until 8 p.m. Dec. 15 and from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at the home of Sherry Noll, 224 Stonebrooke Oval in Chagrin Falls. A private family burial will be held.
A celebration of Al’s life will be held in early January 2023. Details to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Berkshire Wrestling Team, c/o Berkshire Athletic Department, 14155 Claridon-Troy Road, Burton, OH 44021 or Berkshire Recreation, P.O. Box 61, Burton, OH 44021, or if you choose, take a dear one to lunch and celebrate Al’s life.
Information and condolences online at burrservice.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service.