Rosalind Tolen (nee Levine), beloved wife of the late Marvin B. Tolen; devoted mother of Cindy (Joel) Herman, Randy Tolen, Richard Tolen and Sherie (Jay) Berkowitz; cherished grandmother of Mitchell Herman, Taylor and Brooke Berkowitz; and dear sister of Adele Rosenbaum and David Levine (deceased).
Private family services will be held 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the residence from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 and from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at 1930 Aldersgate Drive in Lyndhurst. Social distancing and masks are required due to the pandemic. Donations are suggested to the charity of choice.
To view webcasting, visit bitly.com/largechapel.