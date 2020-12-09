Bernard Tolin, 84, passed away Nov. 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Adeline and Charles Tolin; brother, Donald Tolin; and beloved wife Delores. Bernie is survived by his nephew, Jason Tolin; niece, Rebecca Tolin and sister-in-law, Patricia Tolin.
Bernie was a three-sport athlete at Cleveland Heights High School and graduated from Kent State University. He remained close with his high school friends for more than 70 years.
Bernie moved out West in his early adulthood, first to Phoenix and later to San Diego, where he built a successful mortgage business. He was an avid tennis player and performing arts aficionado. Bernie attended the theatre weekly. He also loved to travel, especially by cruise ship. He was known for his determination, focus and entrepreneurship. But he also had a soft side,
writing dozens of love poems for his wife, Delores.
A small service was held with immediate family
Dec. 5 in San Diego. Bernie is dearly missed and loved.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernard’s name can be made to the La Jolla Jewish Community Center (lfjcc.org/development/index.aspx).