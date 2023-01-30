Jeffrey Gregg Tolin, age 60, of Willoughby, was born Nov. 4, 1962, and passed away Jan. 28, 2023.
Beloved husband of his wife, Lisa (nee Neumann); devoted father of Isabelle Tolin; adored stepfather of Abby (Derek) Demianczyk, and Hannah, Nathan and Nicholas Seelbach, beloved grandfather of Henry Demianczyk. Son of Babe and the late Robert Tolin and son-in-law of Richard and the late Carole Naumann. Dear brother of Brad (Abigail) Tolin and Hal (Rosanne) Tolin and adored brother-in-law of Bruce Naumann and Gary (Maryanne) Naumann; our dear uncle, cousin, friend, colleague and coach.
For more than a decade, Jeff worked in business development with Regency Technologies in Stow. A wrestler in both high school and at the collegiate level, Jeff also coached wrestling at his alma mater Beachwood High School.
Jeff had an encyclopedic knowledge of all things sports. He also loved cooking for his family, listening to classic rock, spending time with his Saint Bernards – the late Brutus and puppy Zelda – and making his friends laugh with his sense of humor and legendary storytelling.
Throughout his illness, Jeff’s tireless, determined, positive mindset was an inspiration for all who knew him. The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the devoted caregivers at the Cleveland Clinic.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 31 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service Jan. 31, please navigate to the services section of Jeffrey’s obituary on bkbmc.com, and click on “Join Livestream.”
Interment will follow at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland. The family will be receiving visitation following the graveside ceremony until 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at Pinstripes, 111 Park Avenue in Orange.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Donate Life America, an organization supporting organ and tissue donation (donatelife.net).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Tolin family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.