Robert E. Tolin 87, of Beachwood, was born May 25, 1933, to the late Hyman and Dora Tolchinsky, and passed away Nov. 26, 2020.
Beloved husband of 62 years of Marian “Babe” Tolin (nee Adelman); devoted father of Dr. Brad (Abigail) Tolin, Jeff (Lisa) Tolin and Hal (Rosanne) Tolin; loving grandfather of Ali and Mia Tolin, Joshua (Mariah) Riggs, Isabelle Tolin, Abby (Derek) Demianczyk, Hannah, Nathan and Nicholas Seelbach, and Josie, Jack, Danny and A.J. Tolin; cherished great-grandfather of three; preceded in death by his brothers: Sanford Tolchinsky, Alvin and Jerry Tolin. He will be dearly missed as an uncle, friend and colleague.
Bob graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in psychology, then attended Ohio Northern University School of Pharmacy. He was a practicing pharmacist for over 50 years, and an owner of Gordon Square Pharmacy on the west side and Gateway Pharmacy on the east side of Cleveland. He was also an officer in the Northern Ohio Academy of Pharmacy.
After his retirement, he volunteered at the University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center in the pharmacy department and remained active in regional pharmacy organizations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Please visit kidney.org for more information.