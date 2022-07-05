Paul Toppelstein, beloved husband of the late Miriam Toppelstein (nee Blitstein); dear brother of Sanford Autumn and Arthur Toppston (both deceased); treasured uncle of Rhonda Amsel (nee Toppston) of Montreal, Jeff Toppston of Shaker Heights, Roberta Ketchum (nee Borden) of Houston, and Mark Borden of South Euclid.
Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. July 6 at Zion Memorial Park Cemetery, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish to make a charitable donation in Paul’s memory may donate to the Jewish National Fund, Cleveland Clinic Hospice Care or to a charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Toppelstein family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.