Carole E. Trattner (nee Bunin), beloved wife of the late Harold Trattner. Loving mother of Laura Trattner, Marsha Trattner and Robert Trattner. Dear sister of the late Sanford Bunin. Cherished daughter of the late Belle and Ben Bunin.
Graveside services will be held at noon Sept. 25 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family requests no visitation. A livestream of the service can be found at bkbmc.com, clicking "Obituaries," selecting Carol's notice and clicking "Join Livestream."
Friends who wish may contribute to the Montefiore Foundation, One David Myers Pkwy, Beachwood, OH 44122, or the Park Synagogue Library, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.