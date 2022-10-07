Trauben Barbara

Barbara Lee Trauben (nee Frankel) was born in Cleveland on May 27, 1951, to the late Mildred and Norman Frankel.
She passed peacefully in her sleep Oct. 5, 2022 at home. She is survived by her daughter, Erika Ann (Richard) Gofman; grandchildren, Toby Landon and Hailey Madison; sister, Carolyn (Kevin) Frankel-Krieger, and family.
There is a belief that someone who passes away during the high holiday season is a Tzadik, and we were fortunate to know Barbara as someone whose moral compass was sharp.
Barbara graduated Beachwood High School in 1969, earned a nursing degree from Marietta College, and additional bachelor’s degree from Kent State University. She led a successful career in nursing and later at Medical Mutual.
Barbara was vibrant, kind and especially proud of her daughter. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, building many friendships and watching Star Trek. She was known to host large gatherings at her South Euclid home and was involved with the Jewish Secular Community for many years.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to Extended Housing, a loving Lake County Emergency Housing Organization - https://extendedhousing.org/