Laurie Rose Truhan (nee Friedman), 59, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, following a fierce battle with liver disease.
She was an incredibly loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Laurie was always thinking of others and helped anyone in need. She had a full easy laugh, a childlike sense of wonder and a gift for kindness. She was well loved and loved well in return.
Laurie is survived by her loving husband, Ken Truhan; her parents, Ronald and Anita Friedman; and her sisters, Shelley McCarthy, Robin Segbers, and Leslie Snow.
In lieu of flowers, please carry out an act of kindness. Don’t share your good deed with anybody else. It’s between you and Laurie.