Gale J. Tucker (nee Rebman) 81 of Gates Mills and Boynton Beach, Fla. passed away Dec. 22, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her beloved husband and family.
Gale was born Jan. 9, 1939 in Cleveland to the late Herbert and Edith Rebman. Beloved wife of Mort for 62 years; devoted mother to Sherri (Mark) Lackritz and Howard (Suzy) Tucker. Nana to Erin (Mike) George, Sarah (Andy) Gall, Hannah Tucker, Matt Lackritz and Austin Lackritz. Sister of Lynn Rebman (deceased).
Gale graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and continued her studies at The Ohio State University, pursuing a teaching degree. Gale married the love of her life, Mort in August 1958.
In 1971, Mort opened Mort Tucker Photography, and together they grew the business into the No. 1 commercial photography studio in Cleveland.
Gale retired from her position to pursue her passion. Gale’s crafts were so extraordinary. She was an accomplished traditional rug hooker and member of the local chapter of Western Reserve Rug Hookers. Her rugs resembled the most magnificent oriental rugs. Gale was a seamstress which also included quilting, needlepoints, 3D art, beading and many other items. Her creativity was amazing. Her work is displayed throughout their homes.
Gale and Mort spent many years at Lake Chautauqua in New York with friends from Cleveland and new friends made throughout the years.
Winters were spent in Boynton Beach, where they met a new set of friends that became like family.
Private family services were held Dec. 24 at Mount Olive Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers or food, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Western Reserve.