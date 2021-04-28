Scott Tucker, 53, passed away on April 16, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents Terry and Eve Tucker (of blessed memory). Survived by sisters, Stacey Tucker and Jill (Joel) Barron; nieces and nephews, Allie and David Tucker, Shawn (Alexis) Schlessel, and Jack, Gabe, Devon, Amber and Troy Barron; aunt, Beth (Chuck) Rich; uncle, Brian (Mary) Bernstein; and extended family and friends.
Scott was born on May 13, 1967, in Cleveland. He was an avid sports fan. Scott loved going to Cleveland Indians games and watching every Cleveland Browns game. He was a caring and concerned uncle, always asking about his nieces and nephews. Scott will be remembered by his family and friends for always having a smile on his face.
Scott’s family extends special thanks and gratitude to his care team, especially Abraham Camara.
Funeral services were April 18 at Epstein Memorial Chapel with interment at King David Memorial Gardens in Las Vegas.