Sally Turbow (nee Finger), beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Laurence (Arlene) Turbow and Robert Turbow. Devoted grandmother of Geoffrey (Kerri Schneider) Turbow, Carrie (Andrew) Dicken and Lindsay (David) Toth. Great-grandmother of Hudson, Dylan, Drew, William, Samuel and Jordan. Dear sister of the late Betty Skoke. Cherished aunt.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment at Zion Memorial Park.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9, and from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11 at the residence of Arlene and Laurence Turbow, 51 W. Stonebrooke Drive in Orange.
Friends who wish may contribute to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 by going to bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll to the obituary of Sally Turbow, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.