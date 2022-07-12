Doris Dietz Turner was born Sept. 7, 1920, in Shaker Heights.
Her father, David Dietz, was the science editor for Scripps Howard’s newspaper and Cleveland’s only Pulitzer Prize winner. Her mother, Dorothy Dietz, was an aspiring actress/singer and devoted wife to David. Doris had a younger sister, Patricia, and brother, David, both of whom predeceased her. Doris was known for her artistic talents, quirky sense of humor and creative quips.
In December 1942, Doris married the love of her life, Milton Turner. As he was serving in the U.S. Air Force, they moved around the country several times before they settled back in Shaker Heights at the end of the war. Milton was in the building materials and carpet business. In 2000, they retired to Delray Beach, Fla. Sadly, Milton passed in 2005, after 62 happy years of marriage. Doris moved to California to be with children.
From childhood, Doris demonstrated artistic talent and painted her way through life. She earned a Masters from the Cleveland Art Institute and in later years became an instructor there. She spent several summers painting in Positano, Italy with friends. She had her own art gallery and taught private art lessons. She is best known for her portraits, yet her career expands to many different mediums. Her portfolio consists of watercolors, prints, etchings, collage, and 3 dimensional art. Her work has been exhibited in galleries along the East Coast and has been published.
Doris’ talents were not only in the art world. She was also an accomplished cook. She studied at Le Cordon Bleu school in Paris and became a recipe tester for the New York branch of Cordon Bleu. Doris knew how to entertain! She thought nothing of having 40 people over for a brunch in which she would do all the cooking, flowers arrangements and make sure everyone had a good time. Doris hosted many great parties, such as the annual Children’s Book Author Party. Friendships blossomed among many talented authors, such as Maurice Sendak, Tasha Tudor and Maxine Kumin.
Doris’s gardens were bountiful! From towering flowers to vegetables. Hours would be spent either in her art studio or garden. Doris’s sketchbooks and art were inspired by her travels throughout Europe and the many tropical islands she visited. She always had her sketchbook with her, capturing those precious moments of beauty.
Doris and Milton were blessed with three wonderful children, all of whom reside in California. Her artistic talents and exposure to the arts have been ingrained in her children’s lives. Doris is survived by her three children; James, Robert and Jacqui; along with her five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
