Gwendolyn Turner (nee Filtz), 91, of Beachwood, was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Baltimore, Md., and passed away Oct. 25, 2021.
Devoted mother of Peter (Lauren Rock) Turner, Freya Turner, Susan Turner of Austin, Texas, and Linda (Eric) Schatzman of Pittsburgh; loving grandmother of Aaron (Debra) Turner, Daniel (Natalie) Turner, Hannah (Yaakov) Fried, Ethan Taylor and Nathan Schatzman; cherished great-grandmother of Shay, Jaxson and Rhodes Turner.
Private graveside services will be held for family only at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
The family request no visitation due to COVID.
Contributions in memory of Gwendolyn are suggested to the Cleveland Heights Public Library Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries, 2345 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Turner family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.