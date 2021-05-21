Richard I. Turner, 63, of Mayfield Heights, passed away May 19, 2021. Richard was born Sept. 3, 1957, in Cleveland.
Richard Turner, born and raised in Beachwood, faced every one of the many challenges life threw at him with humor and dignity. He worked for Higbee’s, where he met his future wife, and later at Cleveland Clinic where he took pride in providing excellent customer service.
Richard loved to spend time with his family and friends. He loved going to the movies, people-watching anywhere, but especially at Geauga Lake, and playing Keno. More than anything, he loved to make people laugh. He was caring and loyal to anyone he called friend.
Dearly loved husband of Terry Turner (nee Cohn); devoted father of Marc Turner and Lisa Turner; dear brother of Susan Turner of W. Hollywood, Calif., Alisa (Dr. Jeff) Unger and Dr. Steven (Tammi) Turner of St. Louis; loving brother-in-law of Debbie Bonhard and son-in-law of Lottie Cohn; cherished uncle and great-uncle; special thanks to Richard’s best buddy, Lanny, for his unwavering support over the last year-and-a-half; Richard will be sorely missed by his beloved cats, Lou and Craig.
Private services and burial for family only in Zion Memorial Park (Congregation Shaarey Tikvah section).
Contributions in memory of Richard are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve (hospicewr.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Turner family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.