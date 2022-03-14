Jack Turoff, beloved husband of the late Carole Ruth (nee Lecht). Loving father of Hyleri (Marc) Katzenberg, Raechel (Steven) Kranz, Elana (Kevin) Lurie and Avril (David) Burg. Devoted grandfather of 13 and four step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild and two grandson-in-laws. Dear brother of Robert (Maxine Leiken) Turoff, companion to Barbara Rosenthal.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. March 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 8 p.m. March 15, and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 16 at the residence of Elana and Kevin Lurie, 6695 Ayleshire Drive in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Ukrainian Relief Fund c/o the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 2 p.m. March 15 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Jack Turoff, click on his obituary and scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.