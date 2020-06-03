Philip M. Twersky, 69, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla., after a tenacious battle with pancreatic cancer. Phil was born in Jersey City, N.J., on Dec. 3, 1950, and raised in Union City, N.J.
Phil met his beloved wife and lifelong best friend, Miriam (nee Eisner) at Camp Shore in Indiana during the summer of 1964. He graduated from Yeshiva University High School (1968) and Rutgers University (1972), and built his career in product development and retail. Upon retirement in December 2017, Mir and Phil enjoyed every opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends. On Aug. 8, 2019, they celebrated 48 years of marriage with all of their children and grandchildren under one roof in South Haven, Mich.
Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Henry Twersky, of blessed memory. Phil is survived by his devoted wife, Miriam; his dear brother Harris (Janine) Twersky of May’s Landing, N.J.; his beloved children, Dayna (Daniel) Charlick of Canton, Erica (Jill) Twersky of Columbus, Bruce (Michelle) Twersky of Phoenix; his seven grandchildren who he absolutely adored, Noah (19), Zachary (17), Brenna (12), Elias (7), Chase (5), Beatrice (4) and Ari (1); dear sisters-in-law who he considered his own sisters, Helen Horwitz (Jeffrey Schultz), Lenore Kleinman (Bruce Bialer, of blessed memory) and Susan (Mark) Luback; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Phil’s loving family, friends and everyone fortunate enough to have known him will always remember his authentic sincerity, constant generosity and extreme thoughtfulness. They will forever be grateful to him for his keen insight and the time he dedicated to offering wise, thorough advice. And they will honor his memory by loyally retelling his witty jokes and endearing stories.
A private graveside service was held June 2 at IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery in West Palm Beach, Fla., officiated by Rabbi Yoel Gancz.
Contributions in Phil’s memory are suggested to Jewish National Fund, 902 Clint Moore Road, No. 128, Boca Raton, FL 33487, or Chabad of West Palm Beach, 2112 N. Jog Road, No. 101, West Palm Beach, FL 33411.