Lillian Ullman (nee Neiditz), beloved wife of the late Irving J. Ullman. Loving mother of Ronald (Robyn) Ullman and Marc (Suzanne) Ullman. Devoted grandmother of Robert (Margarita) Ullman, Allie Ullman, Fallon (Michael) Zatorski, Taylor Ullman (David Silverstein, fiancé), Chase Ullman (Gina, fiancée) and Devan Ullman. Great-grandmother of Sophie and Aiden. Dear sister of the late Edith Neiditz and Beatrice Goodrich.
Graveside services will be held Jan. 26 at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to B'nai Jeshurun Congregation or the Jewish National Fund.
Friends may view the service beginning Jan. 27 on YouTube (enter Lillian Ullman Funeral Service).