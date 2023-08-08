Gloria L. Ulmer, 94, passed away on Aug. 8, 2023.
Beloved wife of Robert Ulmer for 72 years. Loving mother of Laura (Dan) Zuckerman and Steve (Ellen) Ulmer. Devoted grandmother of Jeffrey Zuckerman, and cherished sister of Rita Cassel. Dear aunt, cousin and caring friend. Adored daughter of the late Louis and Marian Levine.
A native Clevelander, Gloria graduated from Cleveland Heights High School where she made many lifelong friends. She then earned a degree from Flora Stone Mather College, majoring in English. Gloria was a talented writer, and for many years, she wrote human interest stories for the Cleveland Jewish News, worked in public relations at Cuyahoga Community College and served as co-editor of the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple bulletin. Gloria was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed books about Jewish history, the Civil War and British royalty. She also enjoyed bridge, knitting, movies, dining out and travel.
A dedicated volunteer throughout her life, Gloria was an active member of NA’AMAT USA (formerly Pioneer Women), Fairmount Temple Sisterhood, National Council of Jewish Women and Hadassah.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. The family will receive friends immediately following interment until 7 p.m. at Wiggins Place, 27070 Cedar Road in Beachwood.
Donations in memory of Gloria may be made to NA’AMAT USA, 5001 Mayfield Road, #317, Lyndhurst, OH 44124, or Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.