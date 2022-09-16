Ungar, Marcia

Marcia L. Ungar, age 89, of Solon was born May 22, 1933 in Toledo and passed away on Sept. 16, 2022.
Marcia L. Ungar (nee Kipperman), beloved wife of the late Henry B. Ungar. Daughter of the late Abe and Bertha Kipperman (nee Nathanson). Sister of Sue Marik (nee Kipperman) of Vero Beach, Fla. Loving mother of Michael (Deborah Warner) Ungar of Cleveland Heights, Edie Ungar-Shafron (Steve Shafron) of Shaker Heights and Danny (Marci) Ungar of Moreland Hills. Proud grandmother adored by her “Magnificent Seven:” Katherine (Zak), Sarah, Sydney, Aaron, Josh, Ethan, Ellie and great-grandmother of Noah.
Funeral services will be held at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd in Beachwood, at 1 p.m. Sept. 18.
To view this service online at 1 p.m. Sept. 18, please navigate to ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page/ and click on “CHAPEL.”
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26200 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
The family will receive friends at the Daniel Ungar residence, 265 Sterncrest Drive in Moreland Hills on Sept. 18 following burial until 8:30 p.m., from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 20, and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
Contributions in Marcia’s memory are suggested to the Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo Discretionary Fund c/o Tifereth Israel The Temple, The Cleveland Orchestra or to Planned Parenthood.
