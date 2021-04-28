Pnina Unger (nee Abergel) died April 9, 2021 at age 70 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Pnina was born in Haifa, Israel, on March 5, 1951. She moved to Cleveland in April 1990, where she worked as a florist and Hebrew teacher. Pnina enjoyed cooking and meeting new people.
She is survived by her children, Meirav Smidt of Amsterdam, Sahar Nagar of Rechovot, Israel, and Helen Shere of Indianapolis; her sisters, Rina Maras of Las Vegas and Shoshi Fishman of Hadera, Israel; and her grandsons, Yarden, Notev, Yarin, Tal Yonatan, and Eliyahu Meir. Pnina was predeceased by her parents, Massoud Abergel and Fortuna Levi-Ganani; her brother, Yosef Abergel; and her children, Tali Nagar and Golan Nagar.
Funeral services were held April 11 at Mount Olive Cemetery, where Pnina is buried. Shiva was observed by family members in their respective cities.
Contributions are suggested to OHEL Family Services at ohelfamily.org.