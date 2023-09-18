Phyllis B. Unsdorfer was born Nov. 11, 1935 in Cleveland, and died Sept. 16, 2023.
She met the love of her life, Roland A. Unsdorfer, and married in 1956. Together they raised four loving children, sons, Stewart (Sally) and Gary (Jane), and daughters, Audrey (Donald) and Pam (Jeff ) Callow. They were blessed with seven grandchildren of whom they were very proud: Daniel (Graham), Matthew (Colleen) and Kyle (Julie) Unsdorfer, Jenna and Samantha Ayotte, and Brandon and Brett Callow.
Phyllis was a doting mother to her four children, and was a stay at home mother who loved to bake and cook for her husband and kids. She was very active in the lives of her children, and served as a den mother for the Cub Scouts and Brownies. She was also active in the Parent Teachers Association at Brush High School and served as president of the PTA in 1974-75. After her kids were grown, she obtained her real estate license and worked for Hilltop, then Realty One. During her golden years, Roland and Phyllis retired to soak up the sun and enjoy the warmth in Boca Raton, Fla.
They then returned to Cleveland to enjoy their final years with their children, grandchildren and her grand furry babies who she loved to feed and cuddle.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roland, and her parents, Lachie and Edyth Kline, and her longtime kitty companion, Casper. She is survived by her sister, Joy Binkovitz, and all of her children and grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Entombment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery.
To view a livestream, go to bkbmc.com, open obituaries, open the Phyllis B. Unsdorfer obituary and click join livestream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.