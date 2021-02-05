Roland Unsdorfer, born May 27, 1930, in Cleveland, passed away Feb. 3, 2021.
Roland’s life started from very humble beginnings, the second child of Hungarian immigrants, he was born in Cleveland where he lived the majority of his life.
A graduate of John Adams High School, Roland became the first college graduate in his family when he completed his business studies at Western Reserve University in 1953. While at Western Reserve, he made lifelong friends from his fraternity Phi Sigma Delta. He loved playing softball with his college friends and fraternity brothers which continued through his post-collegiate years.
In 1956, he married his soulmate, Phyllis Kline; and together they were blessed with four children and seven grandchildren. In addition, he was an avid tennis and handball player. He also loved coaching youth sports for his children.
He had a long career in sales while always adventuring in family-oriented entrepreneurial projects. Rolly and Phyllis retired to Boca Raton, Fla., in the 90s and returned to the Cleveland area in 2012 to live out their golden years with their family. He was blessed by having his children in the Cleveland area and enjoyed their family dinners and holidays together.
Rolly also enjoyed traveling domestically and internationally with his spouse, especially their cruises together. Roland was a JCC affiliate and an avid Israel supporter. He took great joy in keeping up on Jewish news and celebrities, especially Jewish athletes.
Roland was preceded in death by his father, Sam; his mother, Pearl; and his sister, Esther. He is survived by the love of his life, Phyllis; and his children, Stewart (Sally), Gary (Jane), Audrey (Don) and Pamela (Jeff) Callow. Additionally, survived by his grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Jenna, Kyle, Samantha, Brandon and Brett. Our thanks go out to the excellent caregivers at Independence Village where Rolly and Phyllis have lived for the last three years.
Private family services will be held Feb. 8. To view this service webcast go to bkbmc.com, then obituaries, find and open the Roland Unsdorfer obit, go to bottom and click “play webcast.”
Any donations should be made to Rescue Village of Geauga County in his name where they adopted their beloved cat, Casper.