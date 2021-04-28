Yana Vaks (nee Aronova), 83, of Atlanta, passed away April 21, 2021.
Born Dec. 29, 1937, in Kiev, Ukraine, to Olga and Abram, Yana was five years old living in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, during World War II. She received a bachelor degree in accounting from Kievsk Chemical Mechanical Technicom, and worked as an accountant and as a small business owner. She arrived in Cleveland in December 1979.
Yana loved dancing, travel, and spending time with her grandchildren, and she was very adventurous.
Yana is survived by her children, Igor Vaks of Trabuco Canyon, Calif., and Serge Vaks of Atlanta; and grandchildren, Ava, Marina, Hanna, Sasha and Noah. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Boris Vaks; parents, Olga and Abram; and sister, Alla.
Funeral services were held April 25 at Zion Memorial Park.