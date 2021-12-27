Blanche Vederman (nee Weinberg), born Sept. 13, 1923, died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 26. 2021. Blanche was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Rose and David Weinberg. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Vederman for 50 years. Loving mother of Ned (Andrea) and Ron (Helen) Vederman. Beloved grandmother of Elizabeth (Zachary) Platsis, Aaron (Dwayne Foster) Vederman, Joanna Vederman and Zachary Vederman. Great grandmother of Sophia and Miriam Platsis. Dear sister of the late Anna (David) Ross, Syd (Sam) Cutler, Elaine (Bob) Yoblick, Ruth (Paul) Levine and Meyer (Mae) Weinberg. She was the loving aunt of Jessie (Beverly) Levine, Arlene Wolfe, Barbara (Stan) Chadwin, Chip Winneker, Richard (Marcie) Winneker, Roberta Ginsberg and Bonnie Pearlstein and many others who preceded her in death.
Blanche, married Joe, the love of her life, running away to his Army base in Texas, to elope at the age of 19, and she was devoted to raising her family. When the family moved to Cleveland in 1966, Blanche was active in PVA, and she was a devoted volunteer at Menorah Park and Lyndhurst City Hall. Blanche was a professional singer, singing with her niece Bernice Winneker, as the Ross Sisters. After living in Cleveland for 14 years, she and Joe moved back to Philadelphia to be near family. Blanche spent time in Florida after Joe’s death, to be with her sister Elaine, her niece Bernice, and especially her niece Barbara Chadwin, who was devoted to Blanche throughout her life and especially in her later years. She returned to Cleveland onece more, in 2010, to be close to her Cleveland family, living at Sherry Park and finally at RH Myers/Menorah Park Skilled Nursing.
Blanche lover her family unabashedly. Family was truly her most important calling. She shared her wit, her wisdom, and her love with all who were lucky enough to be in her inner circle.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz with burial in Philadelphia, PA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at BKBMC.com for the Vederman Family.
Donations can be made to Menorah Park or the charity of your choice.