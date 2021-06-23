Merle S. Vertes (nee Schumann), beloved wife of the late Dr. Victor Vertes. Loving mother of Keith (Kay) Vertes, Peter (Joseph Purton) Vertes, Adam (Martha) Vertes and Melissa (Michael Hietanen) Butler. Devoted grandmother of Eleanor (Logan Koffler) Vertes, Joshua Vertes, Michael Vertes, Maren Butler, Sarah Butler and Morgan Butler. Dear sister of Mark (Christina) Schumann.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. June 25 at Mayfield Mausoleum in the Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. Family requests no visitation at the residence due to the pandemic.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Merle S. Vertes Memorial Fund c/o the Hathaway Brown School, 19600 N. Park Blvd. Shaker Heights, OH 44122.