Sanford Victor, 90, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully Oct. 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra.
Sanford was born Oct. 17, 1930, in Cleveland to the late Abraham and Annie Victor. He graduated from Case Western Reserve University and served his country honorably in the Korean conflict.
He was a devoted father who enveloped his daughters, son in laws and grandchildren with true unconditional love, and showed true unconditional love to his Cleveland Indians, whom he worked for as a peanut vendor in
his youth.
He had a distinguished career as an auditor for the U.S. Department of Defense, and after his retirement, served as a delivery driver for his beloved wife’s Sandra’s chocolate store, Executive Sweets.
Sanford also was a community volunteer with the Red Cross Blood Bank though the Forest City Masonic Lodge in Cleveland. He and his wife enjoyed crisscrossing the USA on many adventurous road trips, reveling in the simple pleasures to be found in such experiences.
Sanford is survived by his children Deborah (Stewart) Lewis of Atlanta and Lisa (Chris) Keenan of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren Leora, Maya and Ariella Lewis, and Nicole and Connor Keenan; sister, Lita Mintz of Cleveland; and his adoring nieces and nephew.
A graveside service was held Oct. 30 at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs, Ga.
We give many thanks to the numerous caregivers who through their dedication enabled him to have a wonderful quality of life in his twilight years.
Contributions in Sanford’s memory are requested to be made to the William Breman Jewish Home, 3150 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30327.
Arrangements by Dressler’s Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.