Sura Villa (nee Polansky), 79, of South Euclid, passed away April 22, 2022.
Born Oct. 12, 1942, in Minneapolis to Joseph and Dori Polansky (now deceased), Sura lived in Cleveland for 50 years, teaching students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District for many years. She was an avid reader. Sura enjoyed long walks and exercising at the JCC. She loved to learn new subjects, especially those relating to Judaism. Above all else, she loved spending time with her granddaughter, Molly.
Sura is survived by her daughter, Gina Villa of Orange; granddaughter, Molly Rose Nolan; sisters, Bonnie Ross and Arlene Grodnick of Minneapolis; and her beloved nieces and nephews.
There will be no funeral.