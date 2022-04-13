Barry Vinocur, 74, of San Francisco, passed away March 28, 2022.
Born in Cleveland on June 2, 1947, to Helen and Morris Vinocur, Barry graduated from Beachwood High School and served as a medic in the Vietnam War. He moved to San Fransico in his early adult life, and was an editor and publisher of REIT Zone publications.
He is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Andrew Vinocur; sister, Linda Evans of Pepper Pike; niece, Niki (Todd) Resnick and nephew, Brandon (Jeanette) Evans.
Barry will be cremated and family will have a family service at a later date.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Morris and Helen Vinocur Pulmonary Fund, c/o Mt. Sinai Health Foundation, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.