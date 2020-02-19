Marsha J. Visage, 76, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Marsha is survived by Paul, her husband of 35 years; stepson, Paul Dee (Esther); grandchild, PJ Visage of Hesperia, Calif.; stepdaughter, Tammy Visage of Ravenna, Ohio; and grandchildren, Kayla (Zach) Downing of Tiffin, Ohio, Bradley Hayden and Amanda Hayden of Ravenna, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Lorelei and Graham Downing of Tiffin.
Marsha is survived by her sister, Cherie (Jeff) Reitman; their children, Kimberly Carafa and Glenn Reitman; sister-in-law, Jan (Michael) Nagelbush, their children, Monica Donaldson Stewart and Matthew Nagelbush, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul (Sonny) and Bernice (Bunny) Nagelbush, and her brother, Michael.
Marsha was adored by all and will be greatly missed.