Rhonda Ethel Wachs (nee Lebovitz), beloved mother of Zachary (Lindsay) and Jason Wachs. Devoted grandmother of Jackson and William. Dear sister of Jeffrey (Susan) Lebovitz. Cherished daughter of the late Miriam and the late Bert Lebovitz.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 17 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Sinai Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services until 5:30 p.m. at the residence of Shelly Roth and Bruce Schwartz, 2751 Chesterton Road in Shaker Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to Planned Parenthood or Camp Wise c/o the Mandel Jewish Community Center.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view a livestream at 11 a.m. June 17 by going to bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Rhonda Wachs and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.