Shirley Wachsberger (nee Pollack) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 21, 2021. Shirley was born Sept. 10, 1921, in Cleveland to Harry and Yetta Pollack. She was the beloved wife of the late Si Wachsberger to whom she was married for 68 years.
Shirley graduated from John Carroll University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. She worked as an assistant librarian at Bryden Elementary School and as a teacher’s aide at Fairmount Elementary School, both in Beachwood. She later worked downtown as a paralegal specializing in workers’ compensation.
Shirley loved the arts and classical music. She played cello in the high school orchestra and was an usher at Severance Hall. She and Si were founding members of the Beachwood Arts Council. Shirley was also an active member of the Montefiore Auxiliary and served two terms as its president.
The most important part of her life was her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Having family occasions at the house like seder or Thanksgiving were special times for her. She loved cooking and passing down the recipes and culinary skills she learned from her mother. She was famous for her apricot streusel bars and cookies. She helped create and edit a cookbook of favorite recipes of the family.
Shirley is survived by her four sons, Donald (Judi) of South Euclid, Ken (Emily) of Ann Arbor, Mich., Jeffrey of Clearwater, Fla., and Robert of Beachwood; grandchildren, David of Kansas City, Mo., Scott (Diana) of Hudson and Carrie Wachsberger-Lopez (Nick) of Las Vegas; and great-grandchildren, Adam Wachsberger and Sarah Wachsberger; sister, Ruth Gray of St. Petersburg, Fla., and brother, Norman Pollack of Bentleyville. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Marvin Pollack, and sister, Elaine Rosenstein.
Graveside services were held Nov. 24 at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Donations in her memory are suggested to The Beachwood Arts Council – Si and Shirley Wachsberger Scholarship Fund, 25225 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.