Shirley Wachsberger (nee Pollack) beloved wife of the late Si Wachsberger. Loving mother of Donald (Judi) Wachsberger, Kenneth (Emily) Wachsberger, Jeffrey Wachsberger and Robert Wachsberger. Devoted grandmother of David Wachsberger, Scott (Diana) Wachsberger and Carrie (Nick) Wachsberger-Lopez. Great grandmother of Adam and Sarah. Dear sister of Ruth Gray, Norman Pollack and the late Marvin Pollack and Elaine Rosenstein.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the Bet Olam Cemetery (Chagrin and Richmond Rds).
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Si and Shirley Wachsberger Scholarship Fund c/o The Beachwood Arts Council 25225 Fairmount Blvd. Beachwood, OH. 44122.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it beginning Thursday, November 25 at YouTube (under search, enter Shirley Wachsberger Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.