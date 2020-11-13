Lila Mae Wagenheim, 95, died peacefully Nov. 12, 2020, at Menorah Park in Beachwood.
Lila grew up in University Heights. She met her husband, Allen Wagenheim, when he was a soldier in World War II. They were married 37 years until his death in 1981.
Lila was an avid knitter, baker and antique collector.
Lila was predeceased by her brother, Robert Bruder; and her daughter, Randi Marks. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Strate; son, Les Wagenheim; daughter, Sue Friedman (Ron); son-in-law, Steven Marks; and grandchildren, Ronna Fujisawa, Brooke Wagenheim, Alison Schneider (Anthony Phillips), Lindsay (Scott) Engel, Alex Schneider (Nicki Gitlin) and Aaron Marks (Rebecca Pelfrey), and Alyssa Griffith (Nick). Her great-grandchildren include Sara Fujisawa, Simon and Noah Engel, and Edison and Margot Griffith.
Virtual services will be the morning of Nov. 15 via Zoom at bit.ly/3poPP93. Private services will be held Nov. 15 at Mount Olive Cemetery.