Michael K. Wager, beloved husband of Peggy (nee Gries), passed away July 8, 2023.
Loving father of Sarabeth (Bradford) Tukey, Samantha Wager (David Schindelheim), Susan Wager and Carrie Wager. Devoted “Papa” to Elaine Tukey and Dylan Schindelheim. Dear brother of Cindy Wager (Howard Gordon). Dedicated Stepson of Sandra Wager (nee McKinney).
Born May 17, 1951, in Cleveland, to the late Albert Wager and the late Shirley (nee Horwitz) Wager, Michael was a pillar of his community. A graduate of Beachwood High School, Michael completed his studies at American University (BA), Columbia University (MA), and New York University (JD). Michael began his law career in New York, later returning to Ohio where he would build a storied career culminating as partner at Taft Stettinius & Hollister.
Michael also served as an adviser to, and director of, several private and public companies. A dedicated civic leader, he served as a past chair of the board of the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority, a member of the executive committee of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and a past chair of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland. A lifelong learner, Michael was proud to spend time teaching at Case Western Reserve University. A passionate political activist, he was a candidate for the United States House of Representatives in 2014 and 2016.
Michael was a dreamer, a force of nature, an intellectual scholar, and a gifted connector of friends and family. He had extraordinary friendships from every stage of his life that have spanned decades. Above all else he loved his family fiercely, seeking to bring them together whenever possible.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. July 12 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. July 12, from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. July 13 and 2 to 5 p.m. July 14 at the Wager family residence, 40 Ridgecreek Trail in Moreland Hills.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Temple-Tifereth Israel or the Cleveland Clinic Leukemia Program. Gifts can be sent to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or made online at give.ccf.org. Please include the name of the deceased in the memo section on the check or in the “other” box online.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a livestream on July 12 by going to ttti.org, scroll down to join livestream and select sanctuary.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.