Sandra C. Wager, cherished daughter of the late Sophie and Benjamin Wager, passed away April 30, 2023.
Dear sister of the late Florence Horwitz. Loving aunt of Lynne (Carl) Sapolin and the late Richard Behrman. Loving cousin to Nancy Kitay. Great-aunt of Neal (Kristen) Behrman, Shelby (Andrew) Lake. Great-great-aunt of Ryerson.
Private graveside services at the Zion Memorial Park. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Empowering Integrated Care Solutions 23875 Commerce Pk. Dr. Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.