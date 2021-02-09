Shari M. Wagner, 66, of Delray Beach, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 5, 2021. She was born in Miami Beach. Her parents, Morris and Thelma Wagner (nee Portman), raised Shari in Surfside, Fla., and University Heights.
Valuing education, Shari attended Cleveland Heights High School, The Ohio State University, Tri-County Community College and Cleveland State University where she received her M.Ed. Shari taught in the SEL School District prior to her retirement, dedicating over 25 years to teaching students with multiple disabilities, and receiving the PTA Lifetime Achievement Award. She was friendly and always willing to go above and beyond to help her students.
As a child, Shari was an accomplished swimmer who spent summers at the pool. She took riding lessons and became a lifelong horse lover. Shari also loved dogs, rescuing many and volunteering at Tri-County Animal Rescue. Shari was a wonderful cook – many of her recipes, including her holiday turkey meatballs, circulate among family, friends, and their friends. She always enjoyed entertaining, hosting holiday and birthday dinners and card games. She also loved theater, movies, shopping for antiques, reading, and playing Mah Jongg. She adored her family, often glowing about them to others.
She is survived by her three children: Michael (Lynn Spangler) Gross of Boca Raton, Fla.; Jason (Sandy Bobrow) Gross of Highland Park, Ill.; and Tracy Gross of Weston, Fla. She was beloved by her five grandchildren: Tyler, Madeline, Nathan, Phoenix and Harley. Shari is also survived by her brother, Lorry Wagner of Solon. Her memory is a blessing to them all.
A virtual shiva will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at bit.ly/2Z0tHWG.
The family requests that donations be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton.