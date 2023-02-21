David “Taffy” Wakser, age 101, of Beachwood, passed away Feb. 21, 2023.
Beloved husband of 59 years to Mollye Wakser until her death in May 2002; devoted father of Ronald (Annie) Wakser of Beachwood, Debbie (Patrick) Conlon of Twinsburg and Lynne (Ronald) Marshek of Boynton Beach, Fla.; cherished companion of Elaine Kaufman; loving grandfather of Robert Marshek, Daniel (Pamela) Marshek, Jeffrey (Jared) Marshek Gertner, Jaimie Niemczura, Carrie (Thomas) Campbell, Greg (Chris) Kaufman and Karen Carollo; adored great-grandfather of Rusty, Amanda and Sophia Marshek, Auggie Marshek Gertner and Rachel Carollo; and dear brother of Ben and Sanford Wakser (both deceased).
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 1 p.m. Feb. 24, please navigate to bkbmc.com, select the obituary of David Wakser and click on “join livestream.”
Burial will take place at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Village Clubhouse, 26000 Village Lane in Beachwood.
Contributions in memory of Taffy are suggested to the charity of choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Wakser family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.