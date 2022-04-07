Wakser, Sidney

Sidney R. Wakser, 86, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on April 5. A lifelong Cleveland resident, Sidney had recently relocated to Arizona. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Karen, parents Max and Bertha Wakser, and brother Earl Wakser. Loving father of Barry and Matthew (Amy) Wakser; devoted grandfather of Jordan and Josie Wakser. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sid was a graduate of Shaker Heights School and a veteran of the United States Army, Army Reserve and and National Guard, having served from Aug. 28, 1953 - Aug. 28, 1985. Among other roles in the military, he was a tank platoon leader and medic. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a member and past president of the Jewish War Veterans, Post 44, past chancellor of the Owatonna Lodge #62 (Knights of Pythias) where he earned The Knight of the Golden Spur award for outstanding service to the fraternity and the community. Sid loved life and embraced all that it had to offer. He enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with family.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. April 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Jewish War Veterans Service at 12:45 p.m. Interment at Mt. Olive Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends following interment at the home of Dr. Risa Dunn-Halpern, April 10 until 9 p.m. (please call Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz at 216-932-7900 for the address).
Those who wish may contribute to the Jewish War Veterans Post 44.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service can view it at 12:46 p.m. April 10 by going to BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Sidney Wakser, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream. Beginning April 11th, the service can be view by going to YouTube, under search enter, Sidney Wakser Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.