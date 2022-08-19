Wald Sylvia

Sylvia Elizabeth Wald (nee Weiss), beloved wife of the late Martin, died Aug. 19. She was born in Cleveland in 1926. Loving mother of Eric (Joyce) Wald, Rabbi Dennis (Jennifer) Wald and Lori (Jim Bradlin) Wald. Devoted grandmother of Alix ( Eric) Levine, Jesse (Maria Fesz) Friedberg, Adam (Alyssa) Friedberg, Sara (Brad) Coven, David ( Abby) Wald, Abigail (Marc) Glick, Rachel (Chris McCarthy) Wald, Joseph (Stephanie) Wald, Emily (Seth Shuldiner) Wald, Amanda Wald, Tai (Greg Sheridan) Palacio and Tate Palacio. Great-grandmother of Sam, Ryan, Nathan, Holden, Noa, Evan, Mara, Blair, Julia, Ben, Ethan, Arya, Loughlin, Dan and Ellie. Dear sister of the late Alex Weiss.
Private family graveside services will be held Aug. 21 at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Solon. Family will receive friends from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd., Orange, Ohio. Friends may contribute to the Sylvia Wald Volunteer Appreciation Fund, c/o the Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Friends may view the service beginning Aug. 22 by going to YouTube under search: enter Sylvia Wald Funeral Service. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Park.