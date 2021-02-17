Bernice Cecele Waldman (née Ross), 87, born March 30, 1933 in New York City, passed away Feb. 17, 2021, at home in Moreland Hills with family at her side.
Beloved wife and best friend of Sanford for 68 years.
Loving mother of Allen (Christine), Gwenn (Philip Roth), David (Bryn Morris), Lee (Sarah Collice) and Wayne (Cybele Mustell). Adored Aunt of Judi (Richard) Hughes. Cherished grandmother of Mara, Jonathan, Ayla, Samantha, Emily, Fran, Aaron, Lauren and Jackson. Dear sister of the late Cylvia Krupp, the late Abe Ross and the late Bill Ross.
A graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, Bernice was an avid cook and baker; she also enjoyed tennis and skiing.
Bernice will be missed by many lifelong friends and family members.
Donations in loving memory of Bernice can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org) or Crossroads Hospice.