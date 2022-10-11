Brian Mitchell Waldman, born March 11, 1990, in Charlotte, N.C., died peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 7, 2022.
Brian was the son of Debra Bird Waldman and the late Gary Waldman. He is survived by his twin brother, Craig Waldman, and sister, Stephanie Waldman, both of New York City. Brian was the grandson of Nancy and the late G. Raymond Bird of Overland Park, Kan., and the late Sid and Mae Waldman of Cleveland.
Brian grew up in Danville, Va., where he graduated from George Washington High School in 2008. He was a talented athlete, competing in gymnastics, track and pole vaulting throughout high school. He attended The College of William and Mary and graduated summa cum laude in 2012 with a degree in mathematics. While in college, Brian continued to participate in club sports, and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.
Brian worked as an actuary in Richmond, Va., and San Francisco, Calif., before moving to Greensboro, N.C., and pursuing his graduate degree in applied statistics through the Pennsylvania State University World Campus.
Brian was known for his dry sense of humor and quick wit. An avid animal lover and sports fan, he enjoyed spending his free time with his family’s three dogs, and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Cleveland Guardians.
In addition to his immediate family, Brian is survived by his aunts, Shelly Waldman Adasko, Cyndie Waldman O’Bryon and Michelle Wilson Bird; his uncles, Dan Bird, Phil O’Bryon and Hardy Adasko; and his cousins, Margaret Adasko (Chris) Shore, Michael Adasko, Jessica Bird (Jason) Hanna, Matt (Nicole) O’Bryon and Katherine O’Bryon.
A memorial service will be held Oct. 14 in Danville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Danville Area Humane Society.