Renetta K. Waldman, (nee Kay) beloved wife of the late Morton L. Waldman, passed away April 6, 2023.
Loving sister of the late Hantsa Weller and the late Dr. Sidney Kay. Loving aunt of Debora (Dr. Dean) Goldberg and Annetta (Dr. David) Epstein. Great-aunt of eight. Cherished cousin of Faye (Sanford) Flack, Daniel (Cathy) Marcus and David (Hermine) Ostro.
Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. April 11 in the Mayfield Mausoleum at the Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
Family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 11 at Wiggins Place, 27070 Cedar Road in Beachwood.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a recording beginning April 12 by going to YouTube and searching Renetta K. Waldman Funeral Service.
Friends who wish may contribute to Wiggins Place or the charity of their choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.