Ethel (Weisman) Waller, 93, formerly of Cleveland, passed away Jan. 18, 2020. Ethel was born on born on Oct. 1, 1926.
She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Paul S. Waller; parents, Samuel and Rose Weisman; brothers, Lester and Louis Weisman; and sister, Francis Nash. Survived by daughter, Madelyn Waller; sons, Stewart (Sandy) Waller and Gary (Cynthia) Waller; and grandsons, Matthew and Paul Waller.
A graveside service was held Jan. 22, at Beth Israel Memorial Gardens in Houston.
The family request that memorial donations be made to the Friends of United Hatzalah or visit israelrescue.org.