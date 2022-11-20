Madelyn Ruth Waller, 73, formerly of University Heights, passed away in Houston on Nov. 17, 2022. Madelyn was born on Nov. 11, 1949 in Cleveland.
Madelyn was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, The Ohio State University and received her Master’s in Education degree from Kent State University. She was an elementary school teacher in special education throughout her career in Ohio and Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul S. and Ethel Waller. Survived by brothers, Stewart (Sandy) and Gary (Cynthia) Waller, and beloved nephews Matthew and Paul Waller.
A graveside service was held Nov. 20 at Congregation Beth Israel Memorial Garden in Houston.
Contributions can be made to your charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Houston Jewish Funerals.