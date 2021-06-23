Aaron L. Walter, beloved husband of Marlene Leitson Walter and Elaine Walter (deceased); devoted father of Marc (Mary) Walter, Sheryl Walter, Jeffrey (Donna) Walter, Laura (Ira) Nutis and Jay (Katherine) Leitson; loving grandfather of Michael (Ashley) Walter, Ashley Walter, Rachel Walter, Sam (Ariella) Nutis, Joseph (Falen) Nutis, Sarah (Josh) Brody, Jordan (Katie) Leitson and Rachael Leitson (Daniel Zabludovsky); loving great-grandfather of five; dear brother of Rochelle Friedman and the following deceased: Clara Levison and Charles Walter.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. June 24 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Friends may view the service beginning June 25 by going on YouTube (enter Aaron Walter Funeral Service).
No visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions are suggested to the charity of choice.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.